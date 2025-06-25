'My friend tried to hook up with my boyfriend a few weeks ago and he didn't tell me about it.' UPDATED

I don't need that kind of BS in my life so if he had told me I would have cut her off immediately which is what I did when I found out. The problem for me right now is that its weird that he didn't tell me about it. I understand that it must have been an awkward spot for him but you'd think he'd want to tell me immediately to avoid a misunderstanding.

Besides its weird that he cares more about potentially saving my friendship with her than he does making sure he doesn't come off as a cheater. My friends think he hid it from me because he was interested but I don't think he's that kind of guy. Granted we've only been dating for 4 months, and I still don't know him that well so anything is possible.