'AITA for not setting my friend up because he's done absolutely zero work on himself?'

He has admitted he has some abandonment issues, which he is “working on,” but from what I have seen, he has not really done much besides acknowledge them. I have had female friends tell me his past dates were emotionally exhausting.

So I was honest with him and said, “Look, I care about you, but I do not feel comfortable setting you up with someone I care about when I think you still have some emotional stuff to work through.”

Well, he got really offended. He said I was judging him and basically called me fake for being his “friend” but thinking so little of him. I told him that being honest was me being a friend, and that I would rather be straight with him than set up a situation where someone ends up hurt or awkward.