'AITA for telling my friend she's responsible for dating apps being terrible?'

litbabexx writes:
For context, I’m already in a relationship. However, my friend (29F) is on every dating app—Tinder, Hinge, Bumble, even some niche ones. She’s constantly swiping, matching, and going on dates, but she never actually likes anyone. She’ll find the tiniest reason to lose interest.
At first, I actually found it quite funny. Her stories were entertaining, and honestly, modern dating is kind of ridiculous. I feel like everyone in a relationship can relate to listening to their single friend’s dating stories with some popcorn.
But over time, it started to bother me. I realized she treats dating like a game. She’ll message guys for entertainment when she’s bored but has zero intention of meeting them. She even keeps a few guys in a “rotation” just for compliments.
Meanwhile, she constantly complains that her standards aren’t being met and stuff like that—very cliché. As soon as I realized this, I was kind of amazed that I hadn’t seen it before. It wasn’t as obvious as I thought it’d be.
The breaking point (which is why I’m here) was when she matched with a guy my boyfriend and I know personally. He’s actually a great guy who’s looking for something real—he’s over his ex and ready to move on.
She messaged him non-stop for a couple of days. I was SO happy for both of them, then she ghosted him completely because she “wasn’t feeling it.” I called her out, saying straight up, “You’re literally the reason dating apps suck.” Later, I thought about it—maybe it was a VERY harsh line, but still.
She got mega pissed. She defended herself by saying she’s just “having fun” and that dating apps are meant to be casual. But it’s so frustrating because—why the hell do you complain to me about there being no good men out there??
A few friends I’ve spoken to about this said that line was just cold. They also said she doesn’t owe anyone anything, which I get—not all eggs in one basket. But some also agree with me. Anyway, to me, that’s not casual—that’s just stringing people along. AITA?
Ok-Film8885 says:
Some people handle it badly when you tell them the truth.
Stoic_STFU says:
She’s on the dating apps for shits n giggles. Inevitably she’ll fall for a version of herself- hopefully. NTA.
TheBerethian says:
Also, dating apps are just casual? No. Some are, some aren’t, and some depend on what you put out there. Your friend is indeed "The Problem," and aside from that I’d just not very nice, treating people as a commodity. I get the feeling she wouldn’t enjoy being treated the way she treats others.
Dangerous_Ad_7042 says:
NTA. Your friend does owe the men on these apps two things: basic respect and honesty about her intentions. We all owe each other that much.