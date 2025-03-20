'AITA for encouraging our friend group to stop visiting a friend because she's vegan?'

"AITA for encouraging our friend group to stop visiting a friend due to their house rules"

Prestigious_Page_129 writes:

There is a person in our friend group who usually hosts us at her place for weekly drinks. She recently became very active in the vegan community and promotes her views a lot. We don’t mind it too much, although she can be annoying at times.

We usually do BYOB for the weekly drinks, and we’ve never had any incidents or problems. I think we’re quite considerate guests, and she enjoys hosting people, so it was all fine until a month ago when she suddenly lashed out at another girl in the friend group for bringing a bottle of Baileys to the weekly drinks.