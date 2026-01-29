'AITA for telling my best friends step brother that he isn't a short king?'

Jim kept coming over to me and telling me that "short kings should stick together." He kept trying to say that he and I are short kings because Oliver is so tall but we aren't. We aren't short. I'm 5'11. If I had to guess I'd say he's around 6'1.

After Oliver and Angela, he's the next tallest. We're tall, Oliver just happens to be extremely tall. Anyway, the 6th time Jim started telling me that I straight up said "dude, you aren't a short king. You aren't even short. You're taller than almost everyone here." And I guess that pissed him off because he didn't talk to me for the rest of the get together.