'AITA for telling my best friends step brother that he isn't a short king?'

My(25m) best friend "Oliver"(21m) and I have been friends for 12 years. Honestly, we're more like brothers. I think it's funny, my girlfriend "Naomi"(25f) and I are, I think, pretty average for height. She's 5'7 and I'm 5'11 but Oliver and his girlfriend "Angela"(24f) are on a whole other scale. Oliver is 6'7 and Angela is 6'2. We rarely talk about our heights but I bring this up because it's important.
Oliver and his step brother "Jim"(22m) don't have a great relationship. They didn't really have the chance to interact. Oliver used to live with his mom while Jim lives with Oliver's dad and step mom. Oliver would invite Jim to do stuff but Jim never accepted.
Anyway, Oliver's dad was having a little get together yesterday and he invited the kids that moved out and their partners (Oliver, Angela, Oliver's step sister (23f) and her fiance (25m)) plus Naomi and I and a couple other close friends.
Jim kept coming over to me and telling me that "short kings should stick together." He kept trying to say that he and I are short kings because Oliver is so tall but we aren't. We aren't short. I'm 5'11. If I had to guess I'd say he's around 6'1.
After Oliver and Angela, he's the next tallest. We're tall, Oliver just happens to be extremely tall. Anyway, the 6th time Jim started telling me that I straight up said "dude, you aren't a short king. You aren't even short. You're taller than almost everyone here." And I guess that pissed him off because he didn't talk to me for the rest of the get together.
I got an Instagram message from Jim this morning about how I humiliated him in front of his family and how he wanted an apology. I just left him on read. I told Oliver about it and he said I shouldn't apologize. Am I wrong for saying my best friends step brother isn't a short king?
West_Degree9730 says:
You all need to touch grass.
quick_justice says:
What is wrong with all you people? What is a “short king”? Why are you people obsessed with your dimensions? And you are not even special, just normal? ESH for entertaining this nonsense all of you. You owe me a brain cell I lost.
ejvollkrassalter says:
You... humiliated him by stating that he's... NOT short? NTA, but what?
stevenr21 says:
He was obviously making a stupid joke in comparison to Oliver's height. He probably thought it was hilarious to call y'all short in comparison to him, since y'all aren't short. The joke could probably land once, but he wore it out. It sounds like you didn't pick up on the joke and took it too literally.