'AITA if I tell mutual friends about a friend's inappropriate behavior towards my husband?' UPDATED

I texted her and told her that I felt like I needed some space after her accusation and told her that I found it very, inappropriate, but if she wanted to talk about it, then we could. Later that day my husband calls me on his lunch break and I could tell he was uncomfortable. He said Kay sent him a friend request on Facebook.

He declined it, understandably, not wanting to be friends with someone who thought he was a cheater. He went out with his cousin that night, but when he got home he woke me up and showed me that she sent him the same amount of money we had paid during the dinner on CashApp.