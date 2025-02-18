'My friend mirrors everything I do, and now she’s copying my medical condition.' MAJOR UPDATE

This time, my roommate was coming back the next day, and I knew she wouldn’t want Stacy staying with us. I politely asked Stacy if she could stay somewhere else, explaining the situation. She said it was fine and that she’d stay with another friend. But apparently, she turned around and told that friend all the lies my sister relayed to me. So on to the mirroring…

The copying was done over long periods of time , we’ve been friends for 5 years now , but I only started noticing it about a year ago. So here are some of the instances I felt she was copying me:

• I told her I was going to manage my parents’ business. A week later, she told everyone she was going to manage her parents’ business too. Never happened.

• I said I was moving to the city to finish college. Suddenly, she was telling people she was moving to the same city for college. Never happened.