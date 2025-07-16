'My friend has been privately texting my fiancé. Am I overreacting? It just feels wrong.'

I (female 29) and my fiancé (male 30) have a group chat that involves us and my fiancés best friend since childhood (male 28) and his girlfriend of 2 years (female 27). I need to get this off my chest because it’s been bothering me a lot and I don’t know if I’m overreacting or trusting my gut.
My finance’s best friend’s girlfriend texts my fiancé privately( not all the time but fairly often). I would say a few times a month for the last few years. It’s never explicitly flirty, but that almost makes it worse. It’s random messages, real estate advice, or little questions that easily could have gone to the group chat.
She doesn’t text me directly, if we speak it’s through the group chat. She’s extremely friendly to me and I like hanging out all together. Yet, If we’re all supposed to be friends, why is she building a connection only with him privately but not me?
The part that really pushed me over the edge is this: she told my fiancé that she wants to hang out with him with or without her boyfriend. That sentence keeps playing in my head. Who says that to someone else’s fiancé?
It didn’t stop there. The night before his birthday, she texted him late saying she wanted to be the first one to wish him a happy birthday. Then she texted again the next day. Something about that just really upset me. It felt so intentional, like she wanted to insert herself in a way that made her feel close to him.
My fiancé has always been open with me that she texts him and shows me the messages, asked me advice on how to respond, and has even said it’s uncomfortable. He doesn’t want to make his friendship with his friend weird or insinuate she has hidden intentions. He usually responds with a short friendly response.
He has a plan to set a clear boundary, any time she texts him privately he will respond to whatever she said solely in the group chat and I appreciate that. But I can’t stop feeling disrespected and honestly, oh high alert. It’s a mind game because nothing she’s saying is overtly inappropriate, but I’m not getting a good gut feeling about her.
She’s seemingly happy in her relationship so why is she going to my fiancé for random things? It’s the sneaky, casual tone of it all that gets to me. The fact that she completely avoids building any sort of friendship with me, and instead goes directly to my fiancé over and over again. It just feels wrong.
I don’t know if I should confront her or just slowly pull away and keep my distance. My fiancé is handling it so it really shouldn’t matter moving forward. But I needed to write this somewhere. Because I’m tired of feeling like I’m the problem when someone else keeps crossing the line. It’s just so odd to me.. I can’t put my finger on what’s actually her intention. Has anyone else been in a situation like this? What would you do?
Exotic_Raspberry_387 said:
Next time she asks a question get him to say, I asked (you) for some advice as she's better at these things and she said xyz, hope that helps! It let's her know he's not hiding anything, that you know, and that he's not on the same page.
ParkerGroove said:
I could see her sending him non-flirty texts about specific topics that are career related, but the part about wanting to hang out with just him and maybe her bf -to the exclusion of you- is troubling. I’d be suspicious as well.
OP responded:
Exactly! I wasn’t even referenced in the text at all
Roguebets said:
That birthday wish thing is very telling…do not trust her!
OP responded:
Right!! Super inappropriate
AdventureThink said:
Does fiancés best friend know about these texts?
OP responded:
He knows they talk but to be honest I wonder if he knows it’s to this extent? My fiancé said he’s going to talk to him about it
Spang64 said:
Girl, she is trying to lay upon him! Make no mistake about it. She's playing a long, low-stakes game, to be sure. But she's playing. Beware.
OP responded:
That’s what my gut feeling is telling me! I feel like if the opportunity presented itself she would definitely take it!
Classic-Delivery3875 said:
Trust your gut. I wasn’t with ya at first. I text my best friends husband all the time, the couple is our best friend. But I also text her and NEVER anything inappropriate to her husband. But the birthday text, that’s weird. If she wanted to be first, drop it in the group chat.
OP responded:
Exactly!! Normally I’m not bothered by it but the birthday texts were very telling! Makes you second guess her intentions
wunderone19 said:
Your fiance is doing everything right so far, but he even feels that it is crossing a boundary without obviously crossing one. Maybe he can always respond by talking about you. For the birthday message he could have responded, “too late girlfriend beat you to it!”
And OP responded:
Ahhh that’s a casual way of putting her in her place, I like that