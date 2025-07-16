'My friend has been privately texting my fiancé. Am I overreacting? It just feels wrong.'

He has a plan to set a clear boundary, any time she texts him privately he will respond to whatever she said solely in the group chat and I appreciate that. But I can’t stop feeling disrespected and honestly, oh high alert. It’s a mind game because nothing she’s saying is overtly inappropriate, but I’m not getting a good gut feeling about her.

She’s seemingly happy in her relationship so why is she going to my fiancé for random things? It’s the sneaky, casual tone of it all that gets to me. The fact that she completely avoids building any sort of friendship with me, and instead goes directly to my fiancé over and over again. It just feels wrong.