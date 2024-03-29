'My friend said I ruined her birthday because of my 'weight problem', I just wanted better seating. AITA?'

I can't fit into booths at restaurants and that apparently ruined my friend's birthday.

Dapper-Elk-5738 writes:

Me (24f) and my friends were out recently to celebrate my friend Sarah’s (26f) birthday. For some context, I’m morbidly obese and I can’t fit in booths at all. I find it hard sitting down when the tables don’t move, and it’s also just painful and uncomfortable anyway.

My friends know this, and generally when we eat out, we get a table. However, because of the fact that it’s my friend’s birthday, we went to her favorite restaurant where it’s mainly booths. We tried to get a table, but there weren’t any, so we were sat at a booth.