'My friend says she won’t set me up with her male friend because I cheated on her brother FOUR years ago.' UPDATED

OP responded:

I’m tired of people telling me how I feel about Shaun. I love Shaun, there’s a reason I get legitimately happy when I hear the great things he is doing. I love him.

Years ago when I was younger I made the worst decision of my life and cheated on the love of my life/fiancé. I messed up and I love him so much. I lost so much because of that stupid a$$ f#$king mistake.

That man that I love is my friend’s brother. Throughout that time her and I stopped being friends after my f#$k up but we rekindled.

She’s getting married in June…it will be the first time I’ve seen Shaun since we split. I’m ready to win him back but I don’t know how.