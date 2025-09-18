'AITA for refusing to drive my friend around after he sold his car to buy EDC tickets?'

"AITA for refusing to drive my friend to class every morning after they sold their car to buy a EDC tickets?"

SugarPetals11 writes:

My friend and I go to the same university, but we live in different neighborhoods about 30 minutes apart. Up until recently, we both drove ourselves. Last month, my friend decided to sell his car to buy EDC tickets and some merch for his favorite DJ. I thought it was kind of impulsive, but it’s his money though.

This week, he started asking me to drive him to class every morning. I didn’t mind giving him a ride once or twice when it was on the way, but then it turned into an everyday expectation. My friend calls me every night to make sure I’m still picking him up, and last night he called me again.