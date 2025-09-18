'AITA for refusing to drive my friend around after he sold his car to buy EDC tickets?'

SugarPetals11 writes:
My friend and I go to the same university, but we live in different neighborhoods about 30 minutes apart. Up until recently, we both drove ourselves. Last month, my friend decided to sell his car to buy EDC tickets and some merch for his favorite DJ. I thought it was kind of impulsive, but it’s his money though.
This week, he started asking me to drive him to class every morning. I didn’t mind giving him a ride once or twice when it was on the way, but then it turned into an everyday expectation. My friend calls me every night to make sure I’m still picking him up, and last night he called me again.
I hesitated, but he didn’t seem to get it and even said, “Well, you’re driving there anyway, it’s not that big of a deal.” But here’s the thing, picking up my friend isn’t just a small detour. It adds about an hour to my round trip, and I end up rushing to find parking and settle before class.
Also, he’s not sharing any money for the gas. So I told him directly that I can’t be his daily driver, especially since I have my own schedule and part-time job to juggle. My friend just kept saying, “It’s not cool, bro, not cool.”
I reminded him that selling his car and buying EDC tickets was also not cool if you can’t afford it, and it’s not my responsibility to cover for him. Then he cut off the call while I was still talking. I don’t think I’m in the wrong here. I just want him to be responsible and not use me as his daily driver. AITA
ScarletNotThatOne says:
Super NTA. He wasn't even giving you gas money??? What a user. It's definitely not your job to blow an extra hour of each day to drive this guy around.
dgduhon says:
NTA. If he really needed a ride (and you were okay with it), then he can be at your place by the time you need to leave.
StarsForget says:
NTA. Speaking as a former ride moocher myself, he should be falling over himself to thank you and offer gas money without being prompted. Either he'll learn to use a bus or learn a harsh life lesson about the consequences of impulsive decisions. Either way, lucky he's in college where learning like this is meant to happen.
Long-Leading says:
NTA, not sure he ever was your friend, you were just a free driver, your friendship is probably over now.