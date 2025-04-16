'Is it wrong to use your birthday as a ploy to make a profit off your friends, AITA?'

Well… fast forward to the end of the night, servers started bringing around individual checks. Turns out everyone was charged full price—food, drinks, everything. Most couples ended up paying around $350 for the night, some more, some less.

People were really thrown off. The way it was presented made it seem like we were guests at a party, not customers at a business. Megan and Dave are not hurting financially. They just built a brand new home, drive luxury cars, and take vacations.

From what we can tell, they profited around $5,000 from the night, off of their closest friends. Since then, a lot of us have been keeping our distance. It just felt super icky, like we were tricked into attending what was actually a cash-grab dinner disguised as a party.