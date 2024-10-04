"AITA for ending a friendship because she said she'd hook up with my husband behind my back?" UPDATED

My mom was shocked and told me I should stay far away from her. She also suggested I NOT tell my husband, which made me sick to my stomach (my mom has her own traumas with infidelity that we won’t get into). I asked her why and suggested that if that’s all it took for my husband to turn his head, I better find out now than later.

Of course, I told him. To the commenters suggesting my husband wouldn’t be held accountable in the hypothetical scenario, I am not sure what gave that impression. My husband is the one who made vows to me, and I would absolutely hold him accountable for an infidelity, let alone with someone I care about. Cheating is not something I think I could forgive, and I have made that clear to him.