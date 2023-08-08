'My friend says it's my fault her jerk BF can't get a job, but I didn't interview him.'

Edit - for everyone wondering how it got out that I told Harry. Jamie went home and went off on Natalie about him not getting the job, as it was a lock with Harry doing it as a favor to Nat. She figured the only person who would have changed Harry's mind about doing her a turn was me, so she called, and I told her the truth. She then told everyone else.

Here are some of the top-rated comments from the post.

Slight_Nail_5869 says:

NTA (Not the A#%hole) - tell him it was only a joke and to stop being so sensitive.

RMaua says: