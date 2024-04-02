Woman tells friend her 4 year old 'needs medical help' after he steals a wedding ring and tosses it when he gets caught. AITA?

I told Nora I'd like him to give the ring back. Nora said he'd just get bored with it now and that I needed to relax. A few minutes later, I asked Jack to please give the ring back. This triggered something because he ran to the window and threw the ring out into our spacious backyard.

I got really, really mad. Kate adores her ring, and I had it custom-made with many little touches. It was extra special because it resembled a ring in her nana's family that she couldn't have because she chose to marry a woman.

So after all that, I told Nora her godd##n son had no manners and she needed to do something about him, maybe take him to a doctor because this is not healthy kid behavior. She got very upset and left. Other guests started leaving too.