'My friend’s sister was openly flirting with my husband in front of me. I told her off publicly.' UPDATED

There are times when you simply must let people know you're not the one to mess with.

In a popular post on the Relationship Advice subreddit, a woman shared the saga of calling out her friend's flirtatious sister. She wrote:

"Friend’s sister (20s F) was openly flirting with my husband (40M) in front of me (31F). I told her off publicly and now they want a public apology from me. What action should I take so that I don’t ruin my friendship?"

I(31F) am close friends with Lisa (33F) we met at college, and became roommates and I love her to death. Lisa has a sister ‘Amy’ (20’s F) whom I’ve met occasionally in college but she was so young at that time we never really hung out. Lisa had a bridal shower in February and I financially contributed to most of it since I wasn’t able to be there in person to help with the planning.