'My friend wants me to 'step aside' so he can date my 'not-girlfriend' since we're not official.' UPDATED 2X

Relationships aren't all fairy tales but you and her have put in the time and emotional work to get yours to the state that its in now. If he's making her uncomfortable then she needs to tell him that, and he needs to back off.

OP responded:

Thank you! It bothers me that he’s known the whole history of our relationship, knows how she and I feel about each other and how long it’s taken to get here, and it feels like he’s trying to psych me out of it or something.

Glewellin wrote:

You need to be dead straight with him.

"She is not interested - feel free to confirm that with her yourself - you are disrespecting both of us, and you will lose both of our friendships if you don't stop being an a$$."