'My friend wants me to 'step aside' so he can date my 'not-girlfriend' since we're not official.' UPDATED 2X

Long version: A little over three years ago I had just gotten out of a relationship with a girl who was really ab#$ive. I broke up with her shortly before I graduated high school and wanted to take some time to focus on myself.
Of course a few weeks after the break up, I meet the most gorgeous girl I’ve ever met, and we really hit it off. I’ll refer to her as L. She had also gotten out of an ab#$ive relationship, so neither of us were looking for anything serious.
At the time, my driver's license was suspended (too much speeding, bad time in my life, learned my lesson), and my friend (I’ll call him K) would offer to drive me to see her. For a few months, we would mostly just all hang out together because we all got along really well, and she and I would mostly just cuddle up if we were all watching a movie.
Sometimes we would sneak off for a few minutes to make out a little, but not long because we didn’t want to be rude to K. L and K developed their own friendship during this time, but it was obviously platonic on both ends, like an older brother/younger sister dynamic. K also had a girlfriend of 4 years then, but they were hanging by a thread.
After 6 months, I got my license back and I’d go see L/take her out without K. At that point L and I started having s*x. We both really liked each other, but I panicked and sort of ghosted her for a few weeks. L and K continued talking, and he said he wasn’t going to stop being friends with her because I was being an idiot. Fair enough. I realized I was being stupid and L agreed to see me again.
We immediately picked right back up where we left off. Around this time K and his gf broke up, so I moved with him. I would go see L a few times a week and she would come to our place on the weekends and we would all hang out. That continued for several more months until she ghosted me for about 2 weeks.
She told K she was afraid I would bail again and she didn’t want to go through the pain again. We worked it out, but embarrassingly this cycle has since repeated once or twice. Not in over a year though. Over the last year especially (mostly since she turned 18), I’ve noticed K has acted differently around L. He’ll flirt with her in front of me.
She’s very friendly with him, but does not flirt back and pulls away when he touches her. I told him I don’t like it, but he said it doesn’t matter if he flirts with her, she loves me. She says she doesn’t feel that way about K at all, and everything indicates that’s the truth. K has also started drinking more lately, and the other night (L was not here) he started whining about life not being fair.
I took the bait and asked what was wrong, and he started rambling about how L is too good for me and I don’t deserve her. I agree, but it still pissed me off. He then told me he is in love with her, has been for a while, and if I cared for either of them at all, I’d step aside so he could pursue her.
I didn’t want to argue with him while he was drunk, so I went to bed. I confronted him in the morning and he doubled down. He said that I can’t commit, I can’t give her what she wants/needs, she isn’t my girlfriend, she is “fair game” to try to date.
AITA for thinking this is messed up? L and I do have an unconventional relationship, I’ll admit. We don’t refer to each other as boyfriend/girlfriend, but we don’t sleep with other people, we tell each other we love each other, she usually stays at my place, and we have a good relationship with each other’s families.
I think we’re pretty happy together? I know she doesn’t want to be with him, so I’m not worried about that, but since K said those things I can’t help but question if I’m being unfair to L by holding her back with me?
INFO: I did tell L everything K said about her and our relationship immediately. She is not interested in him and he has been making her uncomfortable. Also, because it’s been asked a few times, L and I have always been on the same page as far as labeling our relationship. And I’m aware that she is her own person and can be with whomever whenever. K is the only one treating this as some competition.
mcq76 wrote:
Lol this woman can make her own decisions. He's treating her like an object. You couldn't give her to him even if you wanted to. You should tell her what happened and distance yourself from him.
OP responded:
I agree, she’s her own person and can make her own decisions regardless of our “title.” I did tell her what he said, and she’s very uncomfortable with it. She’s always thought of him as more of a brother.
mcq76 wrote:
Then that's all you have to do. You should distance yourself from your friend, but if he brings it up again, tell him to go for it and you'll abide by her decision if she breaks it off with you. Then watch her shoot him down herself.
thatguywiththebacon wrote:
F#$ K. That man is not being your friend right now, or hers. Either tell him you won't "step aside" at all or just ignore him when he brings it up again. And also, you're still living with him, right? This kind of behavior plus frequent drinking...honestly, I'd be wary around him when he's drunk.
OP responded:
I agree. Still living with him, but looking for a new situation now.
[deleted] wrote:
Well K probably won't make any progress with her but do you two just "not sleep with other people" or have you had a conversation about being exclusive? Because K isn't the one you should be worried about if you're not exclusive. She's at an age where she's surrounded by interesting people she finds attractive. If she wants explicit exclusion and you won't give it to her she will find it somewhere else sooner or later.
If she's happy then continue on like you are but know you might lose her one day because of your loose understanding...and if she's NOT happy then maybe talk to her and find out what would make her happy and then figure out if that will also make you happy and if you two can't line up I'd suggest you break up.
OP responded:
When we started sleeping together we did have a conversation and agreed we didn’t want to sleep with or date other people, but we also didn’t want to put a label on our relationship. We do discuss it occasionally and have always been on the same page, but we have gotten a lot more serious in the last year.
The more I type it out, the dumber it seems to not make things more official though. K is obviously free to try his luck, but she has said she’s not interested. If anything, he’ll just mess up his friendship with her.
FeeFyeDiddlyDum wrote:
Yes, his comments were messed up and inappropriate to say to the friend who is dating this girl he's talking about. You're not being unfair to L by dating the girl you're interested in, regardless of your rocky history.
Relationships aren't all fairy tales but you and her have put in the time and emotional work to get yours to the state that its in now. If he's making her uncomfortable then she needs to tell him that, and he needs to back off.
OP responded:
Thank you! It bothers me that he’s known the whole history of our relationship, knows how she and I feel about each other and how long it’s taken to get here, and it feels like he’s trying to psych me out of it or something.
Glewellin wrote:
You need to be dead straight with him.
"She is not interested - feel free to confirm that with her yourself - you are disrespecting both of us, and you will lose both of our friendships if you don't stop being an a$$."
OP responded:
This morning I did talk to him again and told him what she had said to me (with her permission), which was essentially that his advances have been making her uncomfortable and if he wants to maintain any friendship with us then he’s got to roll things back to how they used to be.
He said he won’t believe it until he hears her say it herself, without me around. I’m conflicted on that because I don’t want to come across as controlling, but also worry about his reaction when she rejects him.
Original post summary: I have been in an exclusive relationship with (called “L” in post) for over 3 years, but we didn’t use titles (bf/gf). Friend (“K” in post) that knows the history of our relationship asked me to “step aside” so he could try to date L.
I wanted to thank everyone that took the time to respond to my post and update anyone who might be interested in the outcome. I have been staying with L for about a week now, since the initial confrontation with K and thanks to people here, I was sure I wanted to ask her if she wanted to make things more official. She ended up making things even easier for me, as luck would have it.
L asked me if it might make things easier if I just told K that she was my girlfriend. I jumped on that opportunity and asked if I could tell everyone she is my girlfriend, and she said yes! She and I are going to look at a few apartments this week, since I obviously need a new living situation, and we want to move in together.
K and I had a few brief discussions after he told me he wanted to be with L. I had told her everything K had said to me, and she was not the least bit interested in him, which I had assumed. I also told him that she is officially my girlfriend now, so that should satisfy his concerns about me not committing to her.
He refused to believe any of it without confirmation from her, in person, without me around. She initially agreed to meet with him on Sunday, with the plan that they would meet at her house (since she lives with her mom and stepdad), but he rejected that, saying he wanted to meet at the apartment, without me there.
She told him she wasn’t comfortable with that, if he wanted to meet up without me or her parents there they at least had to be somewhere public. He got pissed that his threatening behavior made her feel threatened and went on a tirade, called her every name in the book.
She told him she wasn’t going to see him again at all and blocked his number. He has tried reaching out to me a few times ranging from sad to aggressive, and I’m about a text or 2 away from blocking him as well. Hopefully he’ll just move on and it won’t come to that. Again, thank you to the posters who helped me navigate this situation!
TL;DR- L is now officially my girlfriend and we are going to move in together. K made unreasonable requests when L agreed to discuss their friendship, then blew up at her, so she ended up blocking him.
EDIT: To clarify, we both wish him well, but neither of us want to continue a friendship with him under any circumstances. Since posting this I have also blocked him.
I agree with posters that there is no point in keeping any lines of communication open anymore. I have also reached out to some friends to help get the rest of my stuff out, but I was already able to get everything important when I first left. He can make a shrine out of my old shirts if he really wants.
Okay, so my stuff is out, thanks to 2 of my friends, who are also friends of K. Friend A tried ahead of time to convince K to leave so we could get everything out without him, but it wasn’t happening.
K said he wanted to make sure I didn’t “mess with his stuff” which is ironic, since he tried messing with my relationship. Friend A then offered to act as a buffer so friend B and I could get my stuff out. When we first got to the apartment, K was obviously drunk but calm and seemed almost apologetic.
I had already decided I wasn’t going to engage with him at all, because I don’t see the point anymore. He did not like being ignored apparently and started going off, gradually saying worse and worse shit. He started saying shit about L, but I was able to ignore him and let it roll off my back until he told me I “might need to f#$ her up and get her in line.”
He knows her ex before me was ab#sive. I’m very thankful my friends were able to get me out of there quickly, because I have never been so angry like that in my life.
travelbug898 wrote:
Dude, this guy is a creep and it sounds like he wanted to do something bad to L when they were alone tbh. Just cut him out of your life.
OP responded:
I agree. I understood him not wanting me in the room, or getting his heart broken in the middle of a Starbucks or something, but him rejecting her parents house when they’ve always been friendly with him was a big red flag for us.
travelbug898 wrote:
I think you need to drop this friend at this point. He obviously isn't as good of a guy that you thought he was. Choose your gf, not the guy that seems to want to SA her.
OP responded:
I don’t even think I’m going back to the apartment to get the rest of my stuff. I hope he’s able to get his life together, but I can’t help him at this point. If he does try to contact her again then she’s going to try to get a restraining order. I’ve also told mutual friends what is happening and that he can’t know where our new apartment will be under any circumstances.
[deleted] wrote:
Gained girlfriend. New exciting living together stage of life planned. Identified deadweight weirdo for removal from life. I mean, it has been stressful but the outcomes are all actually long term positives. If it hadn't been this, K's nasty side would have shown up some other way.
OP responded:
I think the week of turmoil will be worth it, in the long run. I agree about K, too. I really don’t think he was always like this, but his drinking has gotten out of control and he’s always sucked when he’s drunk. He’s just usually drunk now.
DFahnz wrote:
Start documenting every single interaction you have with K, every time he tries to reach out to either one of you or your family members or whatever. Seriously. He doesn't strike me as the kind of guy who is going to go away easily.
OP responded:
Thank you, I will start documenting more thoroughly. I do have screenshots of his texts to her, but I need to make a better log of it all.
KayPOfficial wrote:
Okay K is a f#$king AH, excuse my language, but there’s no other way to describe it. I wouldn’t physically fight K, but I would let him know straight up what he said to L is uncalled for. As for your relationship, congratulations for taking it to the next level. It seems like L has genuinely been wanting this for a while and you had the courage to make it official.
As for K after you have told him your piece, neither of you should ever get in contact with that douchebag again. He’s not even a friend, look at his behavior towards you and L. He has no respect. That’s not a friend or a person you should be around. Be happy with the lovely lady you’re with and build great memories. Wish you two the best. :)
OP responded:
Thanks! It’s taken a lot of restraint to not fight him, honestly. I think that might be part of his game though. I do think you’re right, she’s probably been wanting this for a while but didn’t want to rock the boat. I feel bad I didn’t catch on sooner, but I’m glad it’s working out now! And we will avoiding all contact with K in the future.