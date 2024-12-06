'AITA for telling my friend that the wedding dress that she wants to choose is ugly?'

Longjumping_Earr says:
I (27F) was asked by my best friend, "Lily" (28F), to help her pick out a wedding dress. I was really excited to be involved in the process, and I knew she wanted an honest opinion. When she showed me the dress she had chosen, I was shocked. It wasn’t what I expected, and honestly, I didn’t think it was flattering on her at all. It was a style I personally didn’t like, and I felt it didn’t suit her body type.
I tried to be diplomatic at first, but I could tell she really liked it. After some hesitation, I told her that I didn’t think it was the best choice and that it wasn’t as flattering as she probably imagined. I suggested that she try some other styles just to see if she liked them better.
She got upset and said I should have just kept my opinion to myself if I couldn’t be supportive. She called me rude for saying it was "ugly" and said I ruined the moment for her.
I feel like I was being honest, and I just wanted her to look her best on her big day. But now she’s barely talking to me, and I’m wondering if I should’ve just kept my thoughts to myself. AITA for telling her the dress wasn’t flattering?
mommacrossx3 says:
The first rule of bridal dress shopping....if the bride is in love with it and it's "the one" you either shut up or find a way to give an opinion without giving an opinion. "It was a style I don't particularly like....." Yes, YOU don't like it but if she does then you run with that. YTA.
MiserableCheddar says:
The problem is you kept pushing the issue, you don't like it and that's ok but if she's adamant that's also ok so you let it go.
naughtybestie says:
YTA. While honesty is important, it's crucial to be sensitive, especially with something as emotional as a wedding dress. There’s a way to express concerns without making someone feel hurt. A gentler approach would have likely been more supportive.
Puzzled-Remove-7579 says:
YTA, It wasn't your wedding dress. You could have at least tried to say it in a kinder way than "ugly."
What do you think?