'My friendships ended because I won't pay for someone to go on a trip.' UPDATED 2X

We all have our breaking point, especially when it comes to patterns of entitlement.

"My friendships ended because I won't pay for someone to go on a trip."

Realizing that I had a leech as a friend and I'm disappointed in myself. Lori always wants to participate, but never contributes. And most of the time it never really bothered me.

Our group of six always contributed extra for things like concerts, weekend trips, and so on. In high school, it was because Lori came from a poorer family than the rest of us and wasn't able to get a job due to parentification (had four younger siblings). Then in college, it was because she couldn't work and maintain her grades without losing her scholarship.