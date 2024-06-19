'My GF of 6 years quit her job to travel the world. Now, she's considering ending things.' UPDATED

Being surounded with people who love me and want me in their lives helped me heal in all ways, shapes and forms. Completely go NC. This is the most sane, mature and healthiest thing you can do. No good will come out of meeting with her. It will only prolong the suffering. Why would you do that to yourself?

Therapy - if needed. I did it. It was amazing for me. So many implanted beliefs, by others and by me, that contradicted who I am and how I wanted to live. I had a messy childhood and upbringing, but I was able to sort it out. Go through it - it is the only way out. Hermit, reflect, assess the situation and the reality of it and use the tools to help your present self.