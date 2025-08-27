'My GF of 7 months wants to quit her job because I won a significant amount of lottery money.' UPDATED

"My GF (33) of 7 months wants to quit her job because I (M/31) won a significant amount of money in the lottery."

My GF and I have had a a pretty tumultuous relationship, which has seen us broken up twice already. I've been the initiator of the split both times, always because of her extreme, unrelenting clinginess and lack of trust. We don't live with each other obviously.

Why we're still together is a bit of a mystery to me. I love her, for sure, and we can get along well together, but we also have very different ideas of what constitutes an acceptable amount of personal space and privacy. When I try to tell her that she is smothering me she basically shrugs and says she isn't changing. The past two months we've had a slight shelter from our usual storms and it hasn't been as bad.