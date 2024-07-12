'My GF thinks I "emotionally cheated" because of my Instagram algorithm. AITA?' UPDATED

I realized as I was trying to explain it to her, that she was taking everything I was saying as a load of BS, which is understandable. She said I emotionally cheated on her and now I have been ignored for the past two days and I am supposed to go to her house and talk to her tonight.

I, on the other hand, do not think I emotionally cheated because I wasn't even looking at them in the first place, nor was I ever emotionally driven (?) to look at that type of content. And even if I was looking at it, why would I be emotionally invested in a random Instagram influencer hundreds or thousands of miles away with hundreds of thousands of followers?