'AITA for not being 'worthy' of my GF because I'm 'pathetic' for eating donuts?'

Suddenly, she walked into the room and saw me eating the donut. She was beyond furious, saying that my lack of discipline was an outright betrayal of her commitment. She accused me of being disrespectful and selfish, claiming that my “failure” was utterly pathetic, calling me weak and pitiful.

Layla's anger was explosive and aggressive. She yelled at me, saying things like, “You’re so weak, you’re bringing me down!” and “I’m disgusted with you. How could you do this to me... or to yourself?”

The argument escalated quickly. She accused me of not being “worthy” of her dedication to fitness and said I was “clearly not committed to a healthy lifestyle.” She told me that if I couldn’t follow her standards, she couldn’t be with me.