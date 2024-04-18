'AITA for walking out of my GF's birthday party after she called me a cheapskate?'

She’s materialistic. The effort was in the thoughtfulness of the gift, not the price tag. Don’t stay with this person.

knallpilzv2 says:

NTA. Don't let her gaslight you into believing it was "all in good fun". How is it a joke if she still goes on about the monetary cost?

She didn't just hurt your feelings, she also severely invalidated your attitude towards her and the relationship. She very clearly communicated (and is still communicating) that luxury is a lot more important to her than genuine appreciation and thoughtfulness. So let that sink in.