'My GF called me a momma's boy for moving back home to take care of her after her accident.' UPDATED

"My girlfriend called me a momma's boy for moving back home to take care of her after her accident."

I lived with my Mom for most my life. I moved out a few years back but have always stuck by her. I have a good relationship with her. She had an accident a few days ago that left her paralyzed for the next few months and now I'm moving back home to take care of her.

My girlfriend called me a momma's boy for doing this. The accident ruined our plans to move in together. But, it is what it is. I have to help her around the clock since she's immobile. My older sister can not. She has kids and can't take off. My g/f says I should hire a personal assistant and not spend my life catering to her. I have my own life and shouldn't live it for her.