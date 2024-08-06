'AITA for breaking up with my fiancée because she still hangs with a guy she cheated with?'

throwaway37849293 writes:
I was engaged to my girlfriend. We have been together for about 3 years. We took our friends to celebrate. We all got a bit drunk, and her friend started spilling some stuff about my girlfriend's past. The friend said that my girlfriend finally managed to control her "adventorous side." And she never could control herself around her friend.
More specifically, her male friend. Let's call him Bob. So, from what I heard about Bob, he used to hook up regularly with my girlfriend. After we got home, I asked more questions to my girlfriend about her "controlling" herself.
I had to press her, and she confessed that she cheated on previous boyfriends with Bob, and Bob cheated with her. She confessed that her exes never found out. Bob and she still hang out from time to time. They have been friends since college.
And now I'm here, her boyfriend who was her fiancé, now having almost no trust towards her. I asked for the ring back, and she insisted that nothing happened with Bob since we got together, but after learning all of this, I just don't believe her.
Mr_Longbaugh_
Admitted cheating on past boyfriend’s (plural??) with a guy she still hangs out with, that she never mentioned, while engaged to you. Do not listen to these people saying you’re overreacting. Even if she didn’t cheat (on you), she hid this from you, because obviously you would not approve. The trust is broken before you even said your vows.
Ill_Satisfaction6717
NTA. Seeing her past actions you decided that you could no longer see her the same way nor could trust her. And in a relationship of 3 years I believe this topic should have been brought up by her long ago as it is an issue she had with her exs.
As you mentioned none of her exs found out which means that she was good at hiding it hence it gives you more reason to believe she might be cheating on you too. GL.
Sims_Creator777
NTA. She was still screwing Bob, which is why her friend low key outed her.
VioletRachell
In matters of the heart, full disclosure is not just a courtesy, it's a cornerstone for trust. Her track record doesn't just dissipate because of a new relationship status. Transparency was owed to you before that ring ever came into play.
Deciding to end things isn't about not having trust in her present actions—it’s about her decisions to keep her history with you shadowed in secrecy. NTA for wanting honesty as the foundation, rather than as an afterthought in your relationship.
