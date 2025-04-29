'My GF catfished me to see if I'd cheat. I'm furious. I don't know if this is grounds for a break up.' MAJOR UPDATE

"My girlfriend [24f] basically catfished me [28m] to see if I'd cheat. I'm furious and don't know if this is grounds for breaking up or not."

Me and Samantha have been together for 4 and a half years. We live together and have a generally great life, and are very happy together. I did however just find out that she's been essentially catfishing me for at least 2 of these years.

She has made an account on Instagram, which she proceeded to use to follow me and try to DM me as this catfish. And same with Facebook. Two different woman's photos, but both are Samantha.

I found out from her best friend who told me in private, and said she's been doing this for two years and can even show me the real woman. She said she did it to see if I'd ever be unfaithful. But, two years???