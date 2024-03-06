'My GF of 6 months has changed her behavior recently and I want to leave.' MAJOR UPDATE

In general, if you get that gut feeling that it's "time to go" -- then it means it's time to go.

In a popular post on the Relationships subreddit, a man shared how a recent shift in his girlfriend made him want to leave. He wrote:

"My (30M) GF (32F) of 6 months has changed her behaviour recently and I want to leave."

So I met her earlier this year, we were fast friends within a month of meeting and dating after a month, official for 6 months or so. Met her on a night out with some friends. We live separately but she spends a lot of time at my house as it's nearer to where she works. Our relationship started really nicely, I felt like we just got on really well and she was very supportive of me as well.