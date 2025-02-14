'My GF complained about not spending Valentine's Day together 4 days after my father passed.' AITA?

"AITA for getting mad at my girlfriend because she complained about not spending Valentine's Day together four days after my father passed away?"

My father passed away last Monday after being sick for almost two years. This has been an extremely difficult week for me and my family. Today is Valentine’s Day, and my girlfriend texted me asking if I wanted to watch or do something together tonight.

I told her I was going to church because we had an activity planned, and I had also offered to drive some of the younger members, so I wouldn’t be able to come back early.

She said she wished I had told her sooner, but then she added that she feels like she’s always in second or third place and that I should have explained things to her in more detail.