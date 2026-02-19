'My GF has grown distant after I got hurt defending a group of girls being harassed.' UPDATED

I'm fairly muscular myself but there was no way I could have taken someone that big, I knew it from the start. At least from all the noise we had made a lot of people rushed the scene and the girls got away safe. I was rushed to the ER because the MFer had broken my ribs which had punctured my right lung. Yay.

After that incident, Sarah has grown distant from me. Even though she visited and stayed with me at the hospital she hasn't been the same since. And I thought she just needed time to move past this. However, five days ago she told me that she is not the same person after what happened and she doesn't know if she feels safe with me after I got beat up like that.