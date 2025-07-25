'My GF said she was with a friend. That friend was with me picking engagement rings. Do I call out the lie?' UPDATED

God this is a doozy. I swear my life feels like a movie right now. Sorry for the weird formatting, I'm on mobile and this is my first time posting on a sub like this. I (28M) am planning on proposing to my girlfriend of 3 years (26F). Now, I suck at picking out jewelry.
I'm the type of guy that doesn't see a problem with heart shaped jewelry (seriously why is it considered so ugly?) so every time I want to buy something for my girl, I usually consult one of our mutual friends. My girl's best friends are all friends with me as well and we all get along well, so asking them for help picking out jewelry is something I'm used to.
When it came time to pick out a ring, I consulted my girlfriends best friend Justine (fake name). Justine and I are quite close and she knows my girlfriend better than anyone, including me. So, when my girlfriend when out to visit her sister and baby nephew, I invited Justine over to the house to help pick out a ring.
Justine and I looked through a few catalogues, but decided it was a dead end and it would be better to go to professionals at a jewelry store. However, I didn't know when my girlfriend would be coming home, so Justine and I thought of a clever text to gauge how much time we had.
I asked her when she'd be coming home, as I was ordering takeout and wanted to know when to tell them to have the food ready by. She responded by saying it would be a few hours, she met up with Justine to go shopping. Now, obviously this took me by surprise since Justine was standing inside my house.
I showed Justine the text, and she looked as confused as I was. It isn't out of the ordinary for my girlfriend to meet up with people out of the blue like that for shopping, lunch, etc. She's a very spontaneous person and loves making plans on the fly. So ordinarily, I would have believed this text in a heartbeat. However, obviously this had to be a lie.
When she came home she acted completely normal, and I played along but it's been really hard to act like everything's fine. We got takeout, ate together, and cuddled on the couch after. So far she's caught on a little that somethings upsetting me, but I just can't tell her what. Looking at her kills me.
I don't know what to do. My girlfriend and I have zero trust issues and we tell each other everything, so this lie is killing me. I want to ask her about it so bad, but if I tell her I knew she was lying, I'd have to explain why, and I really don't want to do that. What do I do? I know she lied to me but I don't know how to confront her about it. Should I just forget it? This won't stop gnawing at me. Please help!
UnreliableAardvark wrote:
Ask her straight up: "Hey, why did you say you were with Justine, when I know you weren't?" No use beating around the bush about it. Either she'll have a reasonable explanation, or she'll freak out and you'll get to save a fortune by dodging a bullet.
OP responded:
But how do I explain the fact that I knew she was lying? I'd have to tell her about the ring, and the whole thing will be ruined.
theskipster responded:
You've potentially got MUCH bigger issues than the surprise of an engagement being ruined. You don't have to tell her why you were out with her friend. Because that isn't important right now. What's important is why is she lying.
femmemalin responded:
Agreed. And if OP is still holding out hope that there's an innocent reason for this, you can partial truth it: Justine was helping me pick out a gift for you.
lookingforpc wrote:
Damn I can't believe you wouldn't want to ask immediately
OP responded:
Trust me, I did, but it scared me too much to admit to her that I was ring shopping.
Skincarejunkie13 wrote:
I know you say you can’t tel her why you know, but I honestly think you should. You don’t want this to bug you forever and propose to a girl that could be potentially hiding something.
Just say you were hanging out with Justine because you needed help with a gift, so you know she wasn’t with her. And see what she says. Trust and communication is important and it would suck to know you propose to a girl who could be doing you wrong, but also just as bad to sit there and let that lie eat you alive.
el__duderino wrote:
Doesn't have to be "the ring" you were shopping for - you can tell her that you asked Justine for her input on a gift for you and she was standing next to you when the text came in. However, what do you think the chances are Justine has not already tipped her off that you know she lied and has given her time to prep a story?
skunchers wrote:
I dunno if I was Justine and any of my friends pulled this s#$t I would side with the BF immediately. There's no way I would condone this behaviour to the point of tipping her off before the BF has a chance to talk it through. My faith in people is probably too high though.
u/Ruthless_Bunny wrote:
See, I would have texted a selfie of you and Justine back to her. How do you know she wasn’t with YOUR best friend picking out a ring for you?
I got a lot of great advice that helped me tackle the issue head on. I also got a lot of really really kind comments and messages. It was awesome. I also got a lot of comments that made me realize how toxic this sub can be. There were MANY comments that just said things like "she's cheating, it's over" and "don't even confront her, just leave."
It's advice like that that can ruin relationships that just need a little work. And thank you to the people that told me to hit my girlfriend, told me I was an embarrassment to my gender, and best of all, told me I should encourage an affair because it would lead to great experiences for me later in life. You gave me a good chuckle.
ON TO THE UPDATE. I decided to confront my girlfriend. I thought about using some of the lies people suggested, but they just wouldn't make sense. To say I ran into Justine somewhere: well, I told my girl I had to stay home and do stuff around the house, and that's why I couldn't go with her to see my SIL.
To say Justine was helping me pick out jewelry: it doesn't make sense for her to come all the way to our house to help me pick out a piece of jewelry unless it was a serious piece of jewelry (like an engagement ring). If I just wanted to get her a piece of jewelry as a gift, I'd ask her friends for suggestions or ask them to send me pictures of jewelry she might like.
It all happens over text. None of the excuses made sense. So, I decided to be honest. I basically just said that I knew we'd been thinking about marriage and she probably knew a proposal was coming soon so I invited Justine over to help me find her the perfect ring, and that so happened to be the day that she said she was going to see her, so...what's the deal?
She immediately started grinning like an idiot and prodding me about proposing and the ring, but then we got back onto the topic of where she was and she confessed what she was really doing.
No, she wasn't cheating, and no, she wasn't picking out a ring for me (the amount of times that was commented was crazy). So, some people are dog people and some people are cat people. Well, me, I'm a snake person. I grew up with snakes my whole life.
But I never felt I was able to get one because my girlfriend has always been uneasy about living with a snake which I completely respected. Also, the process of buying and raising a snake is very different than that of buying and raising a dog or cat. It's quite complicated. So you could imagine my surprise when my girlfriend showed me a picture of her holding the cutest Kenyan sand boa I have EVER SEEN!
Needless to say, my girlfriend was going to surprise me with a snake! We're picking her up next week (let me know if you want a pet tax, she's so cute). I definitely did not expect this and I feel bad for ruining the surprise, but oh well. Life is good! Sorry if this isn't the ending you guys wanted or expected, just a snake haha. Thanks for reading!
Redd_81 wrote:
I'm glad to see honesty and communication triumphed. Congrats on your future engagement, your new pet, and a happy resolution!!
EDIT: I'm also chuckling at the TLDR. Snake, but not the 'snake' that everyone was thinking. ;) Depending on how you think it would go over, I'd be tempted to name the snake 'Justine.' :P
OP responded:
I think we're naming her Nyoka, which is just Swahili for snake but it's really cute nonetheless.
u/currently_distracted wrote:
I love how you both were trying to surprise each other, and both surprises were ruined in the sweetest way.
gHHqdm5a4UySnUFM wrote:
I sold all my snake habitats to buy you this ring! But oh no, you sold your ring fingers to buy me a snake!
quackslike wrote:
Rattled over nothing :)
sheldonsbrain wrote:
Dramatic people are gonna have a hiss-y fit.
Quoth_the_Hedgehog responded:
People really need to shed themselves of all of these ridiculous preconceived notions.