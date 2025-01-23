'AITA for getting my GF the wrong vanity set for her birthday despite knowing it was wrong?'

I explained to her that I couldn’t get the one she wanted in time but said that if she disliked it that much, I could wait for it to come back in stock, buy it, and sell the one I had just purchased. That only made her even more upset. She then went on a rant about how she hates birthdays and that I shouldn’t have gotten her anything at all.

For context, this vanity set matches everything else she likes, and it wasn’t some cheap set. She told me to simply sell the set and keep the money because she doesn’t want anything from me on her birthday. AITA for getting her the wrong set?

Here are the top rated comments.

Forsoothia says: