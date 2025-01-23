'AITA for getting my GF the wrong vanity set for her birthday despite knowing it was wrong?'

Sufficient-Effort-60 writes:
I feel like this is kind of overreacting, but maybe I’m wrong. My girlfriend’s (26F) birthday was coming up, and I wanted to get her something really nice. I’ve noticed throughout our whole relationship that she does her makeup on the floor in front of a mirror, and it always looks so uncomfortable. She has complained about it several times, so I decided it would be a great idea to get her a vanity set.
I did some research and found a couple she would like, but I knew she was picky, so I asked her if she was planning on buying a vanity set herself. She showed me the vanity set she wanted, and I made sure to add that set to my Amazon list. A few months went by, and I was ready to buy the set, but I discovered that it was sold out.
I desperately looked on other sites and through the manufacturer, but the set wouldn’t arrive until over a month after her birthday. (Keep in mind that I decided to buy it a month before, so it wasn’t a last-minute purchase.)
I still felt bad, so I decided to spend more time researching what set to buy. I finally came across one that matched the style and color of other furniture she had purchased. It was more expensive than the one she wanted, but I bought it, thinking she’d like it even if it wasn’t the exact one she asked for. I WAS WRONG.
My girlfriend’s birthday finally came around, and she went to her sister’s while I spent 2 hours after work building the set. When she came home, I showed it to her, and I could clearly tell something was wrong. She was quiet and didn’t seem happy. Then, she started bawling her eyes out, saying that she hated it because it wasn’t the one she wanted.
I explained to her that I couldn’t get the one she wanted in time but said that if she disliked it that much, I could wait for it to come back in stock, buy it, and sell the one I had just purchased. That only made her even more upset. She then went on a rant about how she hates birthdays and that I shouldn’t have gotten her anything at all.
For context, this vanity set matches everything else she likes, and it wasn’t some cheap set. She told me to simply sell the set and keep the money because she doesn’t want anything from me on her birthday. AITA for getting her the wrong set?
Forsoothia says:
NTA. Her reaction is ridiculous, rude and so ungrateful. This is not how a mature adult behaves upon receiving a gift they don’t love. I suppose I could understand her feeling disappointed (you know inside her head) that it wasn’t the exact one she wanted but then you offered to get that one and that still was t good enough?? She’s TA here.
Vegetable-Analyst-39 says:
Talk to her and find out if something else is going on. There is more to this.
liliths_night says:
Accidental TA. If someone shows you a picture of what they want, GET EXACTLY THAT. How would you feel if you ask for an Xbox and receive a PlayStation instead? If we follow your logic, they're both gaming consoles and the PlayStation is more expensive so you should be happy, right?
But it's just not what you asked for. I bet she would have been happy with a card with a photo of the vanity saying it will arrive soon. Throw in a nice dinner, a massage, and you got yourself a happy girlfriend.
Bastique165 says:
Is there a photo for comparison. Sometimes we meet think it looks similar but until we see it, we can't really be sure what u see is what we see. Just saying. But u should ask her what's up. But i do know people who are FIXATED on that specific thing. It cannot be a variation... It's had to be that exact thing!!! Yes it's the way their mind works!