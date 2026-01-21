'My GF kissed another woman after past boundary issues. How do I rebuild trust and self-respect?'

The other woman then said she'd just ask me directly – and my girlfriend didn't stop her or clearly shut it down. That moment hurt so, so much. It felt like my girlfriend avoided taking responsibility for her own boundary and instead put me in the position of being the one who had to say no, publicly, while she stayed ambiguous.

Like, does she actually want me to say yes? What's her motivation here? Either you say yes or no, and if you don't say no, well, it doesn't seem that you answer is no. To me, all of that felt deeply disrespectful in a way that's hard to describe.

Here's the part that's difficult for me to admit: when I was asked, I said something like, 'I don't care, sure, whatever.'

I didn't say that because I was okay with it. I said it because I NEVER wanted to be in a relationship where I had to actively set or enforce boundaries in situations like this.