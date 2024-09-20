'AITA for letting my GF move in while my wife still lives in my home with me?'

Mojojowasntthebadguy writes:
I told my wife that I wanted a divorce 4 years ago, but I also told her that I would save up around $15k to give her so she wouldn’t have to start over with nothing. I live in Texas, and I had a house before we got married, so it’s not subject to division in the divorce. Last year, in June, she agreed to take the money and leave, but she never took the money and came back shortly after, telling me she had been diagnosed with lupus.
She has never worked during our marriage. I’ve sent her to school three different times, all of which she graduated from. Since her lupus diagnosis, she mostly stays in the house, either lying down or sitting on the couch while I’m home.
That said, I’ve moved on romantically for almost a year now, and my girlfriend knows my situation and all the details. The divorce was officially submitted to the court. My lawyer keeps trying to schedule mediation, but my wife won’t agree to a time, date, or anything to move the divorce along.
Normally, my girlfriend and I get a hotel or an Airbnb, but I’m really fed up with it all and jokingly suggested having a slumber party at my place. She was actually up for it. I’ve kept no secrets from anyone. My wife has told me that she feels disrespected by me having my girlfriend drop me off at home, so this would be a major escalation. Thoughts, please?
We haven’t been on romantic terms for years. I don’t say "I love you." I don’t sleep in the same room. I haven’t led her on for years. The only reason I still care for her is because we’ve been together for 14 years, and I care for her as a person.
I don’t think she’s a bad person, just not the person for me, and I’m tired of being held hostage in a situation/relationship that I no longer want. Also, when I wrote "move in" in the header, I meant to say "sleepover." I just don’t know how to edit that part.
Here are the top comments:
porter9884 says:
Is her condition self diagnosed or is there an actual medical report stating diagnosis. Anyway continue the divorce process, serve her with eviction papers and move on with your life.
Beeni69 says:
NTA. It’s been four years and you’re still caring for her. While it may be a little petty, it might also be the nudge she needs to finally move on.
Complex_Storm1929 says:
NTA. Your wife needs to start moving on. I would give her a heads up like “hey, my gf will be moving in with me in a month” so it gives her time to leave. But remember, your “wife” may make your GFs life miserable to try and chase her away so you need to be prepared for that. Also, I would start the eviction process ASAP.
Actual-Clue-3165 says:
NTA. Your wife needs to get her sh%t together. You've been supporting her for 4 years for no reason, she doesn't get to feel disrespected. You need to get her out of there before this gets messier.
What do you think?