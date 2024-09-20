'AITA for letting my GF move in while my wife still lives in my home with me?'

Mojojowasntthebadguy writes:

I told my wife that I wanted a divorce 4 years ago, but I also told her that I would save up around $15k to give her so she wouldn’t have to start over with nothing. I live in Texas, and I had a house before we got married, so it’s not subject to division in the divorce. Last year, in June, she agreed to take the money and leave, but she never took the money and came back shortly after, telling me she had been diagnosed with lupus.