'My GF never cuddles with me. We went on vacation, she slept in the spare bed to avoid me.' MAJOR UPDATE

I told her I didn't mind getting soaked cuddling and said "at least now we can have kisses in the rain in bed" and she couldn't stop laughing. She asked if we could hold hands in bed to show me how sweaty her hands get and again my hands were wet as hell which I didn't mind.

She said "if you ever need to wash your hands and there's no sink available just hold my hands!" Which was really cute. It's been an amazing day and I'm just really happy things worked out. I told her that if she felt like things her ex said to her were hurting her and still making her feel insecure she should really consider maybe seeing a therapist to help her feel more comfortable.