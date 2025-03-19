Breakup turns bitter as ex-girlfriend mocks past relationship; 'GF of 1.5 years told me I was needy and we are done.' AITA? + UPDATE

She went off on me. She told me that she was exhausted by how needy I am, and was tired of reassuring me and she didn't feel like anything had gotten better since our break.

I told her that it's hard to be feel secure when she keeps making me feel insecure and I thought she said we were getting better. She told me she isn't my mother and that's not her job. I told her I love her, and I want to make this work, but we BOTH need to be working at it.

She told me she didn't want to work at it and we were done. I asked her not to do this again (the after thanksgiving break), that we can fight/argue/disagree and fix things instead of just breaking up.