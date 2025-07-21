'My GF came home and overheard my therapy session. Now she's very angry, how do I proceed?' MAJOR UPDATE

Good job! You should be proud of yourself! How did she handle the breakup?

OP responded:

Not well, I had asked originally for two days just to reflect on everything. She ended up showing up to my house and threatened suicide :( and that's was a lot on me, and made me really scared.

I ended up having to cut ties with her, I sent a message and blocked her, because everytime I had tried to talk to her she would make me feel bad, say she was going to therapy and wanting to change and be with me. But that wasn't what was happening, so I had to bite the bullet.