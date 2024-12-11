'AITA for refusing to take my GF back after cheating on me to see if she was still hot?' UPDATED

"AITA for refusing to take my girlfriend back after she cheated?"

Big-Classic-7657 writes:

I (30M) have been dating my girlfriend, Rachel (27F), for two years. She’s always been confident and charismatic, which is one of the things I loved about her. Our relationship seemed solid—good communication, lots of shared interests, and we were even talking about moving in together.

A few weeks ago, Rachel admitted to me that she cheated on me during a night out with her friends. She hooked up with a guy she met at a bar. I was completely blindsided. When I asked her why she did it, she said it wasn’t about me or our relationship but because she “wanted to see if she still had it.”