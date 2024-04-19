'My GF told her friends personal stuff about our intimate life. She made fun of me.' MAJOR UPDATE

But now I feel incredibly self conscious) and apparently I ej*culate too quickly and make weird sounds when I do. I was like "what the f#$k, why was she even talking about this? how drunk was she?"

Apparently not even that dr*nk, like she'd had a few drinks but not that many. I told my sister "why did you have to tell me all this, I wish you hadn't. Now I just feel hurt." She said "I felt you have a right to know your girlfriend is saying this stuff, I just couldn't stand being in the same room as her when she was saying it all.