'My GF wants me to throw her a 21st birthday party. How do I break the news that no one RSVP'd?' UPDATED 3X

A day later, OP shared an update.

I logged into facebook at like 2 AM last night and my girlfriend has posted a message on the party event wall saying the party was cancelled. She saw the no-shows before I could let her know about it. I called her and suggested some other activities we could do, things like amusement parks or concerts or taking a cooking class. I thought she'd like all those ideas.

"No thank you." We were kinda quiet over the phone, until she asked me in a really small voice if I could come over.

We met outside her dorm at like 3 in the morning. She was crying, as I expected. But it was just watery eyes, not full on sobs how she usually cries. "It's okay," she said. "Some people aren't meant to have friends."