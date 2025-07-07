'My GF wants me to throw her a 21st birthday party. How do I break the news that no one RSVP'd?' UPDATED 3X

Birthdays have always been hard on my girlfriend. She's had a few parties as a child where no one showed up, and since moving states in the middle of high school she hasn't made close friends.
Here at college, she tries hard to make friends. She talks well to people on a superficial basis but doesn't have any real friends. She's never been invited to a college party and has often missed out on many typical activities.
We've been together for 3 years, since freshman orientation. I don't have friends but I'm happy that way. I like keeping to myself if I'm not spending time with her. Since she's naturally extroverted, she spends her free time with me, or at club meetings trying to connect to people.
She's asked if I could put together a small party so I invited some acquaintances, my roommates, etc. everyone said no. I gave the invites well in advance too. I don't know how to break the news to my girlfriend, she's been so excited. She thought providing free food and drink would be a great way to make friends. But people don't want to come for even that. What can I do?
TL;DR: My friendly but friendless girlfriend wanted me to throw a 21st birthday party for her, but no one accepted. How do I still make this a special day? How do I tell her without crushing her?
[deleted] wrote:
Why do all these people you know (friends, roommates, etc) dislike her enough not to come? If she is extroverted, what's going wrong with how she interacts with people to make them not want to be around her?
OP responded:
I don't know. She can be a bit silly and goofy, but I like that about her. She doesn't cause drama, she's a good listener, has a good sense of humor. She's extroverted but tends to be shy around new people.
She also tends to act pretty differently depending on the person. I do that too to an extent. Honestly I don't know why people are all declining. I've never been invited to a party but I'd go to support someone.
[deleted] wrote:
Why don't you ask them?
OP responded:
They all make BS excuses about being busy. Some of these people I know are not busy that day. I don't think they want to insult her to my face.
huntgather wrote:
They probably don't actually dislike her. They're probably basically neutral about her and are surprised that they're invited to her party. Did you tell them that it's a small party? People will attend big parties even if they're not super close to the host, but a small party basically says "close friends only." They may even feel that you were mistaken in inviting them if they think it's a small party for her best friends.
Edit: Recently a woman invited me and a few of my friends to her birthday party. We weren't close with her and definitely wouldn't have gone to her apartment for drinks because it would feel weird since, again, we weren't close.
BUT. Her party was a karaoke party, which is something my friends and I like to do anyway. So we showed up and had a great time with her. Is there anything that your acquaintances love to do that you could build your party around instead of drinking?
[deleted] wrote:
First of all, you sound like a great boyfriend and like you are really trying to do the right thing. This is such an unfortunate situation and I think you're going to have to tell her some way or another. I think maybe the best way would be to not directly say "we're not having a party because no one wanted to come", but maybe try to suggest other plans for just the two of you to do that day?
TBH, the fact that neither of you really have any friends is a little worrying. I remember when I was in college it was so easy to make friends in classes, clubs and through mutual friends. Whenever we held a party with the promise of free alcohol we would always have a huge showing of people, friends bringing other friends, etc.
I can't help but wonder if there is some kind of personal issue with your gf where she is off putting to people. She sounds really well meaning, I feel so bad!
OP responded:
I think her goofy personality may be alienating the cool college kids, and the people she would get along with don't have the same hobbies and interests. She's tried really hard to make friends. I don't have any because I'm not interested, but I feel for her.
I logged into facebook at like 2 AM last night and my girlfriend has posted a message on the party event wall saying the party was cancelled. She saw the no-shows before I could let her know about it. I called her and suggested some other activities we could do, things like amusement parks or concerts or taking a cooking class. I thought she'd like all those ideas.
"No thank you."
We were kinda quiet over the phone, until she asked me in a really small voice if I could come over.
We met outside her dorm at like 3 in the morning. She was crying, as I expected. But it was just watery eyes, not full on sobs how she usually cries.
"It's okay," she said. "Some people aren't meant to have friends."
I told her she was exaggerating, that she just needs to look in different places, etc. She shook her head. "No, I'm done."
This morning at breakfast we passed a lot of mutual acquaintances.
Usually my girlfriend smiles and says hello. Today she just kept her eyes on the pavement, not looking at anyone. She barely ate. But other than that she seemed like her normal self with me, talking and laughing. She just wouldn't look at anyone else. She told me how she's going to use this extra time to get better in her classes, to work on her jewelry and maybe open an etsy shop. To read more books.
I asked her if this is really what she wanted.
"No, but life doesn't always give you what you want. I didn't want to be an engineer. I didn't want to live in a basement alone. I didn't want to hate college and wish every day that I could drop out. But you make the best of it."
Her voice was breaking as she said this, but she didn't cry. She left the breakfast table after that and said she wanted to be alone.
Where the hell do I go from here? Her actual birthday is tomorrow (we were throwing the party a week later) and she insists she doesn't want to do anything. Is it bad that part of me sort of agreed with her, that some people aren't meant to make friends? I don't think I am, but obviously she wants friends and it's making her miserable.
TL;DR: Girlfriend canceled party, said she didn't want to do anything for her birthday, and announced that she's given up on finding friends. She isn't going back to any of her clubs or activities, and is going to focus on her studies and hobbies this coming year. Her actual 21st birthday is tomorrow. Where do I go from here?
EDIT: I am sitting with her in her dorm room right now. She's on the bed reading, I'm on the couch minding my own business, just being near her. She is okay.
relathrow404 wrote:
I've read the entirety of your other thread and your comments here, and I have a few thoughts that I hope you won't take personally. You seem to truly care for your girlfriend and I think you're a great boyfriend to her. That being said...
Neither of you seem to understand social interactions, and you seem to be reinforcing each other's misunderstandings. You wrote that she skips from group to group events but "hasn't even been able to get a girl to go for coffee with her."
That's understandable. You would have to meet up in a group setting a few times in college to be memorable and comfortable enough for a one-on-one invite. I feel like she fails on getting the one-on-one invite and she feels as though she's doing something wrong, and you feel as though she's doing something wrong, when in reality she's approaching the situation incorrectly to begin with.
If she wants to make friends, she should sign up for book clubs, knitting circles, jewelry making groups, and go to them continuously. Go to www.meetup.com and find some groups for her in your area. They will usually have a good mix of college kids and older in a college town, giving her exposure to people in all stages of life and -- more importantly -- social spectrums.
These are people who want to make friends. Frankly, the fact that you aren't interested in friends is holding her back, though that's not your fault. She wants to be social and has entered into a cycle of not having friends -> getting desperate -> alienating people through desperation -> not having friends.
You may feel as though she should "just give up," but if she picks up on that, it's only going to make her worse. She is clearly a social person. I have a feeling that you not wanting friends "as a personal choice," and focusing solely on work and your girlfriend, is deterring many people who know you two as a couple. They probably see you as cold and/or emotionless, even if you don't mean to be that way.
It is unusual to be disinterested in friendship, especially after so long. You've had roommates for three or four years in college, get along reasonably well with them, and yet have never been interested in them as friends; of course they won't come to your girlfriend's party! I wouldn't want to either. I would feel weirded out by even being asked.
If you want to help your girlfriend, you may just have to step outside of your own social comfort zone a little and at least try to be a little friendlier. Couples tend to meet people together, and if you're coming off as aloof and not needing human interaction "by choice," you're going to run people off away from her.
Edit: By the way, I don't mean to put the onus on you to change. If she was here asking for advice, I would be focusing on her. But she's already gotten some great advice from other people here, and I wanted to comment on some things that were sticking out to me in your replies.
ladychronica wrote:
If she normally reacts/acts out more dramatically and all of a sudden she's this kind of calm, accepting sad, I would stick to her like white on rice. At the end of the day no one knows her better than herself and likely you, but this sounds very familiar to experiences i've had, and if it's similar then calm sad=profoundly sad.
So sad you can't even work up the energy to really be upset or cry. Be there for her. Do something nice for her, plan activities that she would like, think if she's casually mentioned anything she might like. Anything that will make her feel like she is less alone. It's OK for some people to not have friends outside one's SO and family, but it can be very emotionally stressful at times.
[deleted] wrote:
When she is trying to make new friends, is she trying too hard? Sometimes that can be the problem.
OP responded:
Yeah, I really think that's the issue. She hasn't had friends since the 10th grade, and now that we're seniors in college, she's desperate. She's so lonely.
Short update here. I stayed with my girlfriend for a while last night. She just read a book and didn't talk much. I cuddled her a bit, but she mostly wanted space.
This morning, I came to her room with flowers and a gift.
She accepted the flowers with a smile. She told me she wanted to go home to her parents this weekend. I was pretty sad about that, I wanted to make her feel loved and special. But she said she needed to get off campus for a bit, so I said okay. I took her to the bus stop, said goodbye, and now here I am.
She did love the present though. It was a book she'd been wanting for a while.
Hopefully she'll feel better when she comes back.
TL;DR: Girlfriend went home for her birthday.
AdmanUK wrote:
You have done the right thing so far, so very well done, you are a hell of a guy. One thing though, you might want to ring ahead and tell her parents what happened. I know she seems okay but you don't go from the level of sadness she has had over the last few days to 'okay' that quickly. Might be best if they keep an eye on her.
OP responded:
She's already home by now (it's not very far) and they're likely celebrating her birthday. I don't really want to put a damper on things, she obviously wants to move on.
AdmanUK wrote:
Ah fair enough then. Still, credit to you, you are an awesome boyfriend and a great human being. I know everyone is feeling for your girlfriend right now (including myself) but you have been through hell too. I've been in similar situations and I know how helpless and useless you feel but you are doing all the right things. Top human marks for you.
OP responded:
Thanks, I appreciate it.
aliceinborderland wrote:
Remember what people said in your last update...maybe just a quick call to be sure she arrived safely, nothing more needed.
OP responded:
She called me once she got there, she's fine.
Ilsaluna wrote:
If she's in the space I think she is, she won't be magically feeling better when she comes back in 24-48hrs. There were some heartfelt relevant suggestions sent your way yesterday, so hopefully there's a way for you to work those into topics of conversation upon her return.
The only thing I'd suggest is to see if there's a stylist she could consult with for advice on how to take her style and finesse it into something others find intriguing.
It'd be really good for her if people (even if it's only a few) began approaching her asking where she bought something she's wearing. I think it'd open several doors of opportunity for her. I was extremely concerned last night, so thank you for updating.
OP responded:
I've written down some stuff to mention. I don't know where one would find a stylist on our budget, plus I'm reluctant to criticize her appearance because she's pretty insecure about it. She hates sometimes that she isn't conventionally pretty or hot.
Anyway, the school year is in full swing and she cries all the time. At least three times a week, if not more. She feels like she's taking advantage of my kindness so she tries not to cry in front of me. She's completely abandoned the search to find friends, and doesn't go out except for food, class, etc. There are happy moments too, and she'll still go out with me, but she just seems fragmented over all.
She actually did pursue therapy at our university, because she felt like she really needed someone to talk to that wasn't me. They informed her that all the spots they had were full and that unless she was a s#$cide risk they didn't have room.
Heartless, right? It really made her feel bad, but she didn't want to lie and say she was a s#$cide risk. She feels lonelier than ever. There's no doubt in my mind that she's depressed. She pours all her energy into schoolwork and hasn't really touched her hobbies much, either.
She can't afford therapy other than the university, and they won't give it to her. Is there any way she can get the help she needs?
TL;DR: My girlfriend's depression is getting worse, she tried to get therapy and was informed that she couldn't. Is there anything she/we can do?
annedog wrote:
Are there any animal shelters she can volunteer at till a spot at therapy opens up? Maybe if she spends time around animals that are happy to have some one to walk and play with them it might make her a little happier. Or can she join a mentor program, it could be great for her to have someone who looks up to her.
OP responded:
That's actually a pretty good idea, I'll see if she'd be open to that.
[deleted] wrote:
Lastly, and this might be difficult to hear - but she needs to stop placing so much of a priority on people liking her and wanting to hang out with her. I learned long ago that some people just won't like you - and that's perfectly OK.
Nothing at all you can do about it. She should pursue her interests, join clubs, etc. When she begins appearing more confident and well-adjusted, friendships will naturally follow. DING DING DING KNOCKOUT.
OP responded:
That's what she's been doing for the last three years. She was actually pretty confident for a while, but I guess she always thought she would've made one or two friends by now and it's starting to crash down around her.
_procyon wrote:
You're in your senior year right? Unfortunately by now most people already HAVE a circle of friends - it's going to be much harder to suddenly become the new person in a group who have been hanging out together for years.
Close friends in college may not happen for her. She should focus more on getting through school and what comes after - who knows, maybe everyone in her new job will love her!
At the very least it will be a fresh start. Have you considered moving in together after school? I'm pretty introverted and don't hang out with people much, but I come home to my boyfriend every day and that means a lot to me, I don't ever feel lonely.
OP responded:
We do plan to move in together, I plan to propose after graduation. But she doesn't have any plans for herself for after graduation, so I don't know if she'll be happy or not.
_procyon wrote:
Then that's my advice to you - stop focusing on college and focus on what comes after. She needs to start making plans - she is planning to have a career right? Can she look into getting an internship in something related to her field? Please remind her that she will be starting all over again after she graduates anyway -- stick it out and then just keep trying.
OP responded:
She's in a major she hates, so she's been avoiding everything related to after graduation. I worry about what she's going to do too, she's very smart but her major isn't right for her at all, so if she got into industry she'd probably hate it.
_procyon wrote:
Well she's gotta figure it out eventually so why not now? She has to work somewhere after graduating or you are going to end up supporting her financially.
OP responded:
I don't mind supporting her, but I know she wouldn't like that. She might be thinking about a plan, but she hasn't talked about it much. I don't mind supporting her, but I know she wouldn't like that. She might be thinking about a plan, but she hasn't talked about it much.
_procyon wrote:
So talk to her about it. Help her make a concrete plan, then start taking steps to make it happen. Start figuring it out - where are you guys going to live? What career path is she going to choose? What can she do NOW, today, to make it easier to get into that career? You say you want to help, so help her - that is going to involve the two of you actually DOING something.
OP responded:
I mean, she'll live with me, I've gotten a job and such. She already plans to move with me. But I do agree that she needs to figure out a plan for herself. She wouldn't be happy just staying at home.