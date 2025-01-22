'My GF is upset with me for posting pics of the snowstorm on social media before I sent it to her. AITA?'

Today, I got to witness snow for the first time in years in my area, and I was so excited. I went out with two guys around campus and enjoyed the accumulated snow. I took some photos with them and of myself, as well as photos of the scenery.

I was initially going to send it to my girlfriend first, but I remembered a time before that me sending a bunch of photos ended up waking her up, and I also thought about waiting until she wakes to send the photos. Perhaps that was dumb on my part. I posted on my WeChat moments of some pictures of the snowy scenery around campus and gave a brief caption.