"My GF wants to take her ex to her work Christmas party. Am I overreacting?"

I’ve (35M) been with my gf (44F) for 9 months. When we met she was open about the fact that she had fully separated from her ex and that they would be starting official divorce proceedings. Those started around 1 month ago and it’s basically in the early stages.

Yesterday we were talking about work Christmas parties and she told me her workplace are currently running a poll where the options were, go alone, go with your partner, or say you're not going.

When I asked what she was thinking of doing, she said she needed to talk to her ex-husband about it because she was going to take him if that option won because she didn’t want to go and sit alone while everyone else was there with there with their spouses.