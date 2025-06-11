'AITA for not wanting an equitable split of living costs with my GF because I'll pay more?'

"AITA for telling my girlfriend that we are not living together if I have to pay for our living costs?"

Puzzleheaded_Feed460 writes:

I (28M) met my girlfriend two years ago. She is currently in grad school and lives on a small stipend along with student loans. I earn a fairly comfortable income. My girlfriend wants to move in with me. I live in a house owned by my grandparents and, at their firm insistence, I do not pay rent. My girlfriend’s current rent nearly consumes her entire monthly stipend.

On top of that, she has to cover utilities, food, medical insurance, car insurance, car payments, medical bills, credit card debt, and more. Her landlord is now raising the rent, and she has not been able to find a cheaper place that feels even moderately safe or spacious enough for her and her dog. So, she wants to move in with me.