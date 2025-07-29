'AITA for finding it weird that my GF said she wouldn't date me if I was broke?'

Worldly-Iron-4839 writes:
I (24m) make 200k per year. For reference, my girlfriend also does well, making 100 to 110k per year, so she’s not broke herself. Anyhow, she sent me a TikTok earlier today about never dating broke men. I assumed it was just something she found funny and responded as such, but she asked why I laughed when she was being serious.
She proceeded to explain she was trying to compliment me by saying I’m a good boyfriend because I’m not broke. This admittedly rubbed me the wrong way a bit because I want somebody to be with me because of who I am, not how much money I have.
She could tell I seemed a bit annoyed or upset, so she said that it’s okay that she wouldn’t date a broke guy, because I or any other guy wouldn’t date a girl who wasn’t physically beautiful.
I wanted to object to this because, in our case, I figured this was exactly what happened. When I first met my girlfriend, I knew she was conventionally attractive, but she wasn’t my type. She is a slim, tan blonde. My type before had been curvier, paler brunettes. So I didn’t find her beautiful or attractive initially, but I fell for her personality and over time came to find her attractive.
I began to say this but thought better of it, since I felt it would lead to an argument, so I stopped. She demanded I say what I meant, so I said what I described above. I told her that her logic was wrong because, although I find her the most beautiful girl now and even then recognized she was conventionally attractive, I wasn’t physically attracted to her when we started dating.
She said I was a huge AH for saying she wasn’t attractive. That wasn’t my intention. I do think she’s physically attractive. I just meant she wasn’t my type or someone I was drawn to before getting to know her. AITA?
Away-Elephant-4323 says:
What happens if you suddenly lost your job tomorrow would she bail? Things happen unexpectedly, if all she’s seeing you for is the dollar amount you have in the bank, she’s not the one.
AgentValuable3760 says:
You've been served notice. She is with you not because of you, but because of what you provide. If that disappears, so does she. A fair weather love, at best.
YamahaRD100 says:
Good thing you make some serious coin. Cause that woman will dump your a^# if you go broke for any reason. Not a confidence builder.
QueenAmarella says:
NTA. you are right and she is just playing the victim now to take the focus away from her being a gold digger. I should advise you to rethink your relationship. Good luck.