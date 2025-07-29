'AITA for finding it weird that my GF said she wouldn't date me if I was broke?'

I wanted to object to this because, in our case, I figured this was exactly what happened. When I first met my girlfriend, I knew she was conventionally attractive, but she wasn’t my type. She is a slim, tan blonde. My type before had been curvier, paler brunettes. So I didn’t find her beautiful or attractive initially, but I fell for her personality and over time came to find her attractive.

I began to say this but thought better of it, since I felt it would lead to an argument, so I stopped. She demanded I say what I meant, so I said what I described above. I told her that her logic was wrong because, although I find her the most beautiful girl now and even then recognized she was conventionally attractive, I wasn’t physically attracted to her when we started dating.