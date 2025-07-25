'My GF of a year slept with another guy while we were 'taking it slow' a month into dating me.' UPDATED

"My (27M) GF (22F) of a year slept with another guy while we were 'taking it slow' a month into dating me."

I have been with this girl I'll call Jess for close to a year now. Since specifics matter here, we started dating around last Thanksgiving, but it was only about a month later when we said were in an official relationship. I really liked this girl from the get-go and we've gotten very close since then, and were actually planning of moving together soon.

Here's a problem, recently Jess and I ran into a guy at a small get-together with mutual friends. They exchanged a weird look like there was something between them but I didn't think too much of it at the time. During the party something came up about the place Jess went to for a date (the time was clear since it was a Christmas market in my town) and again I thought something was off about the guy.