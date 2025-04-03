'My GF is at yoga and I just found proof of her cheating on me with my best friend, what do I do?' UPDATED

I found texts of them saying taking about how badly they want each other which she forgot to delete, they were quickly deleted 3 seconds after I saw them. we've been together for 5 years and he's been one of 'our' friend for the last two. What do I do now?
anooba4 wrote:
Before confronting her...get your ducks in a row. If you have been together for 5 years you might have a lot of things in your life tied together, so make sure you untie those. Make sure you aren't on any accounts together, she doesn't have anything important of yours, etc. Once you are ready...then drop the bomb.
[deleted] wrote:
Leave quietly. Don't make a scene. Don't text or call her and him. Pretend it didn’t hurt you. Walk away. Don’t answer any calls/text. I wish you the best brother stay strong. Stack up money 💰. It’s okay to be by yourself for a while.
Forverfoot wrote:
You know what it is. No need to confront, if YOU want to be done with it all, leave. Confronting leads to some type of explanation even if it isn't true and you will probably be the blame. Walk out of her life and move on.
Hey everyone,
I wanted to share an update since a lot of people were asking how I found out and what happened next. So, here’s the rundown:
While my (ex) girlfriend was at yoga, I was on her computer and saw the notifications popping up. Out of curiosity and suspicion, I went through the messages and saw the conversations between her and my (now former) best friend. They were basically talking about how badly they wanted each other. The moment she realized someone was reading her messages, she started deleting them.
After reading those messages, I packed all her belongings, every gift, every item she left at my place, and put them all in her car. Her car was parked at my house because she went to yoga with my mom. Yeah, a messed-up situation. And, in a moment of anger, I may or may not have poured milk underneath her car mats (allegedly).
Once her things were packed, I messaged her telling her I knew everything. I told her the messages were deleted too late and that when she got back, she needed to leave. While on her laptop, I also messaged my (ex) friend saying, “He knows.” All he responded with was, “What happened?”
She tried sending and deleting messages to him, trying to clarify that it was me using her laptop, so I just stopped engaging and blocked both of them immediately. Now, here’s where it gets complicated. We were 50/50 partners in a company we started together. She’s been asking for the company and demanding money I owe her from things we paid for together.
So, I sent her the buyout clause, which states that a capital investment of about four times my salary has been made to this business. Meaning, half of that needs to be paid to me. I haven’t heard from her since.
I guess that’s where things stand now. Not sure what’s going to happen next, but I wanted to update you all. Thanks for all the support and advice. It really helped me keep my head straight during this whole nightmare
PS. So many disgusting weirdos asking me for her nudes, is this normal or bots?
difreb wrote:
Contact a lawyer.
OP responded:
I have done that already. He is the one drawing up the buyout contract for this business.
[deleted] wrote:
I think you let your so-called best friend off too easy.
OP responded:
I agree
But I was in therapy today discussing this and my therapist thinks I should talk to him and hear his side. Can't think of anything but punching right now though.
damort wrote:
Why did you put milk under the rugs?
OP responded:
An old trick I learned from a friend, he said if I ever needed to get back at someone, I should inject milk into their couch and it'll smell like a corpse inna few days, couldn't find a syringe so I just poured (Allegedly) 😂
virtualsmilingbikes wrote:
Oh my. As a teenager I spilled a glass of milk on the living room shagpile, mopped it up with kitchen paper and then went on holiday with my family for three weeks. Came back to a large patch of literal cheese. Mum didn't let me take drinks in that room for the next 30 years.
InstantRegret1999 wrote:
I think the best part of this sort of petty revenge is that it has an absolute cap on the damage it can do. This won't destroy her car, it won't even be extremely expensive or time consuming to fix, but it WILL be a horrible experience, just an easily fixable one.
So even if he went around everywhere boasting he totally did that s#$t, and she went through the dozens of hours and fees and embarrassment of dragging him to small claims court, what are the damages here? Remediation of the vehicle? Yeah, it would take approximately maybe $500 tops to replace the mats and get the car professionally cleaned to the state it was before the prank.
$500 out of OP's pocket, but the immense embarrassment of her shameful acts being recorded in a legal document, the hours she can never get back either fixing this herself or sending it to be fixed, and the stress of doing all this while being publicly outed as a nasty good for nothing cheater suing the man she cheated on? Worth the price of admission, every time.
[deleted] wrote:
Hope you are in a warmish climate!!!!!
OP responded:
South Africa!