'I just found out my girlfriend's 'girl nights outs' included her friends' partners. I feel left out.' UPDATED

Literally a few weeks ago we talked about her upcoming night out with them and she told me something like "sometimes I just really need to be just with the girls." Of course I asked her once we were alone why she's never brought it up or why I have never been invited, but she just kept claiming that "the guys weren't always invited, and most of the time they just tagged along."

Honestly, I feel pretty alone and disrespected right now. Plus even now, almost 3 years later I feel like I am barely "in" her friend group. I feel like if they were all meeting up anyway, I could have been there and maybe have become friends with them as well. Unlike her I do invite my gf around to do stuff with my own set of friends a lot.