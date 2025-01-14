'WIBTA for breaking up with my GF because her mom followed me abroad to keep an eye on me?'

They claim it was all impromptu—cheap flight, last minute, etc. I just don’t buy it. Anyway, I picked them up, and they’re currently staying with me in my apartment. They’ve got no itinerary but want me to arrange for them to see X, Y, and Z, and, of course, they need me as a translator. Everything is apparently too foreign to them—they’re lost without me. They refuse to go anywhere without me as an escort.

My girlfriend is apologetic… but I just don’t see her supporting me in dealing with her parents, especially her mom, who is the instigator (the dad has no backbone and is forced to follow her).