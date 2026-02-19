"My ghoster came crawling back, so I gave him a taste of his own medicine."

I was fresh out of a relationship and was really hurt so I went to dating apps looking for a hookup to get my mind off things (not healthy and do not recommend). I matched with this one guy and we hit it off instantly. I was honest with him about my situation and he was really understanding.

He said all the right things: how he was going to be a good bounce back from my last relationship and how he even wants something more than a hookup since we get along really well. We were talking everyday for about a week and at the week’s end, we hooked up.

The day after, everything was still going normally but after that, he stopped responding to my messages and would leave me on read. I would see when he comes online too so it made me feel disrespected.