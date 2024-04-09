'My girl left me one day after five years of relationship. I just saw her after four years.' UPDATED

Lone_Narrator wrote:

Your courage to face her after all these years and not go after closure is emboldening. I'm glad you did it.

KevinMurda85 wrote:

Something similar happened to me a couple of years back. In 2018 I was dating a girl for about 3 and a half years, We were always together and did everything together, we were close. My family didn't like her much, in fact during a party she got into a physical fight with my cousins. I was young and naive and I took her side.